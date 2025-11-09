In a verdict that has sparked heated debate across political lines, a Washington, D.C. jury acquitted Sean Charles Dunn on November 6, of misdemeanor assault charges for throwing a Subway salami sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer. What some hailed as a triumphant act of free speech against federal overreach could, upon closer inspection, erode the basic protections that keep society orderly.

While the act might seem trivial—a soft sandwich versus an armored agent—it sets a precedent that blurs the line between expression and violence, potentially inviting chaos for law enforcement and everyday citizens alike. Here are the facts, the law, and why this ruling, though rooted in jury discretion, might lead us down a perilous path.

Read on for details.

The incident unfolded on August 10, amid escalating tensions in Washington, D.C., during what critics called President Donald Trump’s “militarized takeover” of the crime-riddled capital city.

Trump had ordered a surge of federal agents from agencies like CBP, ICE, and the FBI to the city. It became a flashpoint for anti-Trumpers and what critics called pro-crime activists.

Sean Dunn, a 36-year-old Air Force veteran and former Department of Justice paralegal, was captured on video shouting at a group of CBP officers: “Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!” before hurling a footlong salami sub at CBP Officer Gregory Lairmore at point-blank range.

The sandwich struck Lairmore, reportedly “exploding” with onions and mustard, though defense attorneys argued it stayed mostly in its wrapper and caused no real harm.

Dunn fled but was arrested that night, released, and later re-arrested at his home.

Initially, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office pushed for a felony assault charge, but a D.C. grand jury declined to indict in August 2025. Dunn was then charged with a misdemeanor under 18 U.S.C. § 111(a)(1), which prohibits forcibly assaulting, resisting, or interfering with a federal officer in their duties.

During the four-day trial in federal court, Dunn’s lawyers framed the throw as a “harmless gesture” of protest, protected speech rather than violence. The jury, after seven hours of deliberation, agreed, delivering a not-guilty verdict that some legal experts attribute to jury nullification—a rare but legal practice where jurors acquit based on conscience, even if facts and law suggest guilt.

Attorney General Pam Bondi had vowed to crack down, stating, “If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you,” and Dunn lost his DOJ job over the incident. Yet the acquittal has turned Dunn into a folk hero among left-wing activists, with posters of him mid-throw popping up around D.C. and a GoFundMe raising funds for his defense.

Why It’s Unquestionably Illegal—For Anyone

At its core, throwing a sandwich at someone isn’t “free speech”; it’s a clear violation of assault and battery laws that apply universally, not just to federal agents like those from ICE or CBP. Under U.S. common law and statutes in all 50 states, battery is defined as intentional, unwanted physical contact that is harmful or offensive—even if it doesn’t cause injury. Assault, meanwhile, involves creating a reasonable fear of such contact. Throwing an object that hits someone qualifies as battery, as it involves direct, offensive touching without consent.

In Dunn’s case, the specific charge fell under federal law (18 U.S.C. § 111), but the principle holds everywhere: You can’t throw food—or anything—at another person without facing potential criminal charges.

For civilians, this could be simple assault (a misdemeanor in most states, punishable by fines or up to a year in jail) or battery. In D.C., simple assault carries similar penalties.

Courts have consistently ruled that even minor contacts, like spitting or tossing lightweight items, count as battery because they infringe on personal autonomy. The jury’s decision didn’t declare the act legal; it simply chose not to convict, possibly due to sympathy for Dunn’s anti-Trump stance.

The Slippery Slope: From Sandwich to Societal Breakdown

This acquittal might feel like a win against Trump and the crackdown on illegal immigration, but it’s a textbook slippery slope that could undermine the rule of law for everyone. If a sandwich throw is excused as “harmless” protest or free speech, where is the line? Consider the escalating implications:

Heavier or More Disruptive Food Items: If a soft salami sub is okay, what about a denser sandwich, like one loaded with fillings that could sting or bruise? Or a burrito, pie, or even a milkshake—infamous in political “milkshaking” incidents? The jury’s logic implies intent and harm matter, but who decides when “harmless” crosses into harmful?

Modified Projectiles: What if the sandwich has a rock hidden inside for weight? That’s no longer just food—it’s a weapon. But if the rock alone weighs as much as a heavy sandwich (say, 1-2 pounds), is that still “free speech”? Courts could call it assault with a deadly weapon, but this precedent muddies the waters, encouraging people to test boundaries.

Weight and Material Thresholds: How heavy is too heavy? A lightweight rock (under a pound) might mimic a sandwich’s impact, but a heavier one could cause real injury. There’s no universal “acceptable weight”—it’s determined case-by-case by judges, juries, or statutes defining “deadly weapons.” This verdict invites subjective judgments, where political sympathy sways outcomes over facts.

Repetition and Scale: Can someone throw 100 sandwiches at different agents—or the same one— in a day? If one is excused, why not multiples? Limits on “acceptable” items (food only? Glass bottles if lightweight?) don’t exist in law; repeated acts could escalate to harassment or disorderly conduct, but nullification might ignore that.



Worse, this doesn’t stop at agents. If it’s okay to pelt an ICE or CBP officer, why not you or me?

Imagine a protester standing outside your workplace, smacking you in the face with a messy sandwich (or lightweight rock) every time you enter or exit—as “free speech.”

Would you then have a right to defend yourself?

Law enforcement isn’t forbidden from responding; officers can use reasonable force to stop threats, but in a split second, how do they know it’s “just” a sandwich and not something lethal? You couldn’t counter with your own projectile without risking charges yourself.

In reality, all this constitutes battery in every U.S. jurisdiction—illegal and unacceptable, regardless of politics. Jury nullification, while a check on overzealous prosecution, risks nullifying laws altogether when jurors prioritize ideology. In a polarized era, this could lead to selective enforcement: Excusing left-leaning protests while cracking down on right-leaning ones, or vice versa. The result? A society where personal safety hinges on the crowd’s sympathies, not impartial justice.

This isn’t about stifling dissent—peaceful protest is vital. But when “expression” involves physical contact, it crosses into territory that potentially endangers us all. Dunn’s acquittal might feel cathartic to some, but it chips away at the thin line protecting order.