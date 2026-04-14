What’s happening with Eric Swalwell, and the timing of it all, reminds me of numerous operations I’ve reported on in my books: Stonewalled, The Smear, Slanted, and Follow the Science.

As I’ve described, one way to detect a true, organized “smear” operation is not whether the allegations against a target are true— often they are— but whether their release, the leaks, the spin, and the timing are engineered to accomplish a separate, hidden goal.

The takedown of CIA chief David Petraeus comes to mind.

As you will read in a moment in an excerpt from my New York Times bestseller Stonewalled, the Obama FBI kept secret news about Petraeus’ alleged affair with a journalist until he came to be at odds with the administration’s coverup on the Islamic terrorist nature of the Benghazi, Libya attacks.

Then, you will read a memo I wrote at CBS News while investigating the Benghazi story for my Emmy-nominated coverage.

The memo and book excerpt demonstrate what Petraeus did to anger many in Obama’s inner circle, and perhaps Obama himself, by going off the reservation on the Benghazi cover story.

Read on for details.

Excerpt from “Stonewalled: My Fight for Truth Against the Forces of Obstruction, Intimidation, and Harassment in Obama’s Washington.”

…Meanwhile, another controversy is waiting to boil over within the Obama administration: a sex scandal involving the CIA’s Petraeus. The timing is— intriguing. Only after the Benghazi attacks, as Petraeus’ loyalty to the administration falls into question, does everything turn sour for the spy chief.



In the immediate aftermath of the Benghazi attacks, Petraeus first draws ire from some administration colleagues for not reading from the Carney — Obama – Clinton – Rice book of fiction. While they’re pushing the “spontaneous protest” narrative, he’s disclosing full information on the suspected Al-Qaeda links in a classified briefing with the House Intelligence Committee, according to those present. Then, the talking points his agency approved for public dissemination on September 14, say that the CIA provided advance warnings on September 10, that the US Embassy in Cairo, Egypt could come under attack and that Benghazi was in a precarious state. [Hillary] Clinton’s State Department sees the inclusion of that damning information in the CIA‘s original proposed talking points as a “knee jerk cover your ass moment” on Petraeus’ part. One official later told me, “We thought: ‘Why are you guys (Petraeus, the CIA) throwing us (the State Department) under the bus?’ They made it seem like the State Department was given a warning they ignored. But no specific warning was given’.“



Emails indicate that on September 15, 2012, a CIA representative sent Petraeus the final version of the talking points that had been revised “through the deputies committee” after “State voiced strong concerns with the original text.”

The CIA‘s references to terrorism and early warnings have been removed.



Petraeus expresses disapproval of the final version of the talking points, writing that he prefers that they not be used. But his deputy Morrell and the White House give the talking points the greenlight, anyway.

Is all of this the beginning of the end of Petraeus’ career as CIA Director?

Let’s look at a timeline constructed primarily using government accounts:

In November 2011, Petraeus, who’s married, allegedly begins an affair with his biographer, Paula Broadwell. The following summer of 2012, the FBI discovers the affair and FBI Director Robert Mueller is notified on a date the government won’t disclose. Also, at some point, the FBI interviews Petraeus and Broadwell and concludes national security hasn’t been breached. But the FBI continues investigating whether Petraeus had any involvement in sending harassing emails to a third-party.



In late summer on a date the government won’t reveal, Attorney General Eric Holder is notified of Petraeus’ troubles. Supposedly the White House is kept in the dark. Apparently we are to believe that Holder doesn’t think President Obama needs to know that one of his top cabinet level officials is under FBI investigation, not to mention part of a potential sex scandal. No one starts developing a strategy in the event the Petraeus scandal blows up before the election. And, we’re to believe, not a soul worries that President Obama could get hit with a surprise question about Petraeus on the campaign trail.

Odd.

Then comes September 11.

Some Obama administration officials become frustrated, if not downright angry with Petraeus and his post-attack behavior. His deputy Morell is given authority over the talking point edits and sides with the State Department against Petraeus’ desires.

In late October as Petraeus’ inter-agency relationships become increasingly strained over Benghazi, some FBI agent suddenly reaches out to Republicans in Congress to disclose Petraeus’ dirty laundry. The leaks eventually land at the office of Republican Majority Leader Eric Cantor. About that same time, the week of October 29, the FBI interviews Petraeus and Broadwell a second time.



Now, normally in Washington DC this would be about the time the scandal goes viral. Republican leaders alerted to a sensitive issue that they could argue has national security implications could be expected to at least be leaked to the press. Especially with less than two weeks to go before the presidential election.



But strangely enough, that doesn’t happen.

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On October 31, in a move that seems to defy everything that defines Washington, the Chief of Staff for congressman Cantor keeps publicly mum about the administration‘s burgeoning scandal, and instead confidentially contacts the FBI‘s Chief of Staff about the Petraeus rumors. Even with the news having reached president’s most ardent political opponents and with the election just a week away, the entire White House is still somehow for some reason supposedly uninformed.



Fast forward a week to November 6, the day of the presidential election. Someone at the Justice Department, we’re told, has finally decided to tell Director of National Intelligence Clapper about Petraeus. (How good of a chief intelligence officer are you if you supposedly don’t know that the head of the CIA has been under investigation by your FBI for months? And Republicans on the Hill know before you do?) Clapper calls Petraeus the same day and urges him to resign. It’s a stark reversal of the FBI’s pre-Benghazi determination that there was no harm in Petraeus staying on the job.



On Wednesday, November 7, according to the government’s account, someone finally notifies the White House about all of the above. And when is the president finally himself finally looped in? Not until Thursday, November 8, say officials. The president accepts Petraeus’ resignation on Friday, November 9.



If President Obama was indeed kept out of the loop regarding one of his most important appointees, it adds to the perception created (or invented) during Fast and Furious when the president and his staff say they had no idea that federal agency conducted a cross border weapons operation that helped arm killer cartels in a foreign country. It adds to an image evoked immediately after the Benghazi attacks when the president supposedly directed his staff to “do everything they could” to rescue or help the American victims under attack for hours and hours in Benghazi, but didn’t speak to Libyan officials or personally keep in close touch with the Secretary of Defense. It builds upon the theme when the president said he didn’t know his own spy agency was monitoring friendly world leaders, and when his people insisted Obamacare was ready– only to have the website crash on opening day.



Then again, the timing of Petraeus’ departure could be purely coincidental.

Maybe it had nothing to do with his supposed disloyalty to the administration after Benghazi. But one thing a certain: his inelegant and abrupt exit from the CIA ended the interagency resentment that he sparked in the aftermath of Benghazi.

Months after the Sept. 11, 2012 attacks on Americans in Benghazi, Libya, I was still heavily investigating the story and exposing the subsequent coverups.

Key clues could be found in revisions within internal Obama Administration emails that engineered the “talking points” in the immediate aftermath of the attacks.

Here’s what I wrote in an internal email at CBS News on Friday, May 17, 2013.