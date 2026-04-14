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VikingMom's avatar
VikingMom
Apr 14

Anyone who wants to know how the smear works only needs to read John Grisham's book, "The Firm".

Anyone new to the group is wine and dined, celebrated, and then compromised... awaiting that moment when they dare to question or push back. If they never do, then their secrets remain just that, but if they challenge the narrative, then suddenly their usefulness evaporates.

They're usually given one chance to fall back in line but if they don't, all their dirty laundry is suddenly hung out for everyone to see!

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Cl's avatar
Cl
Apr 14

I expected a clear narrative in support of Glenn, Tyrone, Amb Steven’s et al but this post should have been edited waaay better before becoming a ’post’.

I still believe Sec Clinton betrayed the men, but c’mon, accuracy matters.

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