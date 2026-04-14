The Smear Playbook: Beyond Swalwell
Familiar names: Mueller, Clapper, Holder.
What’s happening with Eric Swalwell, and the timing of it all, reminds me of numerous operations I’ve reported on in my books: Stonewalled, The Smear, Slanted, and Follow the Science.
As I’ve described, one way to detect a true, organized “smear” operation is not whether the allegations against a target are true— often they are— but whether their release, the leaks, the spin, and the timing are engineered to accomplish a separate, hidden goal.
The takedown of CIA chief David Petraeus comes to mind.
As you will read in a moment in an excerpt from my New York Times bestseller Stonewalled, the Obama FBI kept secret news about Petraeus’ alleged affair with a journalist until he came to be at odds with the administration’s coverup on the Islamic terrorist nature of the Benghazi, Libya attacks.
Then, you will read a memo I wrote at CBS News while investigating the Benghazi story for my Emmy-nominated coverage.
The memo and book excerpt demonstrate what Petraeus did to anger many in Obama’s inner circle, and perhaps Obama himself, by going off the reservation on the Benghazi cover story.
Read on for details.
Excerpt from “Stonewalled: My Fight for Truth Against the Forces of Obstruction, Intimidation, and Harassment in Obama’s Washington.”
…Meanwhile, another controversy is waiting to boil over within the Obama administration: a sex scandal involving the CIA’s Petraeus. The timing is— intriguing. Only after the Benghazi attacks, as Petraeus’ loyalty to the administration falls into question, does everything turn sour for the spy chief.
In the immediate aftermath of the Benghazi attacks, Petraeus first draws ire from some administration colleagues for not reading from the Carney — Obama – Clinton – Rice book of fiction. While they’re pushing the “spontaneous protest” narrative, he’s disclosing full information on the suspected Al-Qaeda links in a classified briefing with the House Intelligence Committee, according to those present. Then, the talking points his agency approved for public dissemination on September 14, say that the CIA provided advance warnings on September 10, that the US Embassy in Cairo, Egypt could come under attack and that Benghazi was in a precarious state. [Hillary] Clinton’s State Department sees the inclusion of that damning information in the CIA‘s original proposed talking points as a “knee jerk cover your ass moment” on Petraeus’ part. One official later told me, “We thought: ‘Why are you guys (Petraeus, the CIA) throwing us (the State Department) under the bus?’ They made it seem like the State Department was given a warning they ignored. But no specific warning was given’.“
Emails indicate that on September 15, 2012, a CIA representative sent Petraeus the final version of the talking points that had been revised “through the deputies committee” after “State voiced strong concerns with the original text.”
The CIA‘s references to terrorism and early warnings have been removed.
Petraeus expresses disapproval of the final version of the talking points, writing that he prefers that they not be used. But his deputy Morrell and the White House give the talking points the greenlight, anyway.
Is all of this the beginning of the end of Petraeus’ career as CIA Director?
Let’s look at a timeline constructed primarily using government accounts:
In November 2011, Petraeus, who’s married, allegedly begins an affair with his biographer, Paula Broadwell. The following summer of 2012, the FBI discovers the affair and FBI Director Robert Mueller is notified on a date the government won’t disclose. Also, at some point, the FBI interviews Petraeus and Broadwell and concludes national security hasn’t been breached. But the FBI continues investigating whether Petraeus had any involvement in sending harassing emails to a third-party.
In late summer on a date the government won’t reveal, Attorney General Eric Holder is notified of Petraeus’ troubles. Supposedly the White House is kept in the dark. Apparently we are to believe that Holder doesn’t think President Obama needs to know that one of his top cabinet level officials is under FBI investigation, not to mention part of a potential sex scandal. No one starts developing a strategy in the event the Petraeus scandal blows up before the election. And, we’re to believe, not a soul worries that President Obama could get hit with a surprise question about Petraeus on the campaign trail.
Odd.
Then comes September 11.
Some Obama administration officials become frustrated, if not downright angry with Petraeus and his post-attack behavior. His deputy Morell is given authority over the talking point edits and sides with the State Department against Petraeus’ desires.
In late October as Petraeus’ inter-agency relationships become increasingly strained over Benghazi, some FBI agent suddenly reaches out to Republicans in Congress to disclose Petraeus’ dirty laundry. The leaks eventually land at the office of Republican Majority Leader Eric Cantor. About that same time, the week of October 29, the FBI interviews Petraeus and Broadwell a second time.
Now, normally in Washington DC this would be about the time the scandal goes viral. Republican leaders alerted to a sensitive issue that they could argue has national security implications could be expected to at least be leaked to the press. Especially with less than two weeks to go before the presidential election.
But strangely enough, that doesn’t happen.
On October 31, in a move that seems to defy everything that defines Washington, the Chief of Staff for congressman Cantor keeps publicly mum about the administration‘s burgeoning scandal, and instead confidentially contacts the FBI‘s Chief of Staff about the Petraeus rumors. Even with the news having reached president’s most ardent political opponents and with the election just a week away, the entire White House is still somehow for some reason supposedly uninformed.
Fast forward a week to November 6, the day of the presidential election. Someone at the Justice Department, we’re told, has finally decided to tell Director of National Intelligence Clapper about Petraeus. (How good of a chief intelligence officer are you if you supposedly don’t know that the head of the CIA has been under investigation by your FBI for months? And Republicans on the Hill know before you do?) Clapper calls Petraeus the same day and urges him to resign. It’s a stark reversal of the FBI’s pre-Benghazi determination that there was no harm in Petraeus staying on the job.
On Wednesday, November 7, according to the government’s account, someone finally notifies the White House about all of the above. And when is the president finally himself finally looped in? Not until Thursday, November 8, say officials. The president accepts Petraeus’ resignation on Friday, November 9.
If President Obama was indeed kept out of the loop regarding one of his most important appointees, it adds to the perception created (or invented) during Fast and Furious when the president and his staff say they had no idea that federal agency conducted a cross border weapons operation that helped arm killer cartels in a foreign country. It adds to an image evoked immediately after the Benghazi attacks when the president supposedly directed his staff to “do everything they could” to rescue or help the American victims under attack for hours and hours in Benghazi, but didn’t speak to Libyan officials or personally keep in close touch with the Secretary of Defense. It builds upon the theme when the president said he didn’t know his own spy agency was monitoring friendly world leaders, and when his people insisted Obamacare was ready– only to have the website crash on opening day.
Then again, the timing of Petraeus’ departure could be purely coincidental.
Maybe it had nothing to do with his supposed disloyalty to the administration after Benghazi. But one thing a certain: his inelegant and abrupt exit from the CIA ended the interagency resentment that he sparked in the aftermath of Benghazi.
Months after the Sept. 11, 2012 attacks on Americans in Benghazi, Libya, I was still heavily investigating the story and exposing the subsequent coverups.
Key clues could be found in revisions within internal Obama Administration emails that engineered the “talking points” in the immediate aftermath of the attacks.
Here’s what I wrote in an internal email at CBS News on Friday, May 17, 2013.
Benghazi Emails and Talking Point Revisions
CIA Chief Petraeus Expressed Frustration at Revisions
Note: *Emails were provided by the Administration to certain Congressional Committees for limited review. The Committees were not permitted to copy the emails, so they made handwritten notes. Therefore, parts of the quoted emails may be paraphrased.
There was a flurry of approximately 100 inter-agency government emails on Sept. 14th and Sept. 15th regarding the content of so-called “talking points” to release to the public regarding the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks that killed Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three others in Benghazi, Libya. The email list included officials from the White House, State Department, CIA, FBI and others reviewing the talking points.
An early set of talking points was ready for inter-agency review at 11:15am on Fri. Sept. 14th. A dozen or more emails requesting a few word changes.
Before revisions at a Deputies meeting, there were numerous mentions of attacks and prior warnings.
Friday, September 14th, 2012,
11:15 a.m. talking points version
….we do know that Islamic extremists with ties to al-Qa’ida participated in the attack.
4:42 p.m. talking points version
Changed “attacks in Benghazi” to “demonstrations in Benghazi.”
Added: “On 10 September we warned of social media reports calling for a demonstration in front of the Embassy [in Cairo] and that jihadists were threatening to break into the Embassy.” This news that a warning had been given was later removed.
Added: “The Agency [CIA] has produced numerous pieces on the threat of extremists linked to al-Qa’ida in Benghazi and eastern Libya. These noted that, since April, there have been at least five other attacks against foreign interests in Benghazi by unidentified assailants, including the June attack against the British Ambassador’s convoy. We cannot rule out the individuals has previously surveilled the U.S. facilities, also contributing to the efficacy of the attacks.” This news of advance warning of a threat was later removed.
Removed reference to “ties to al Qa’ida” and again changed “attack” to “violent demonstrations.”
Emails:
6:52p, John Brennan, then-Deputy National Security Advisor (now head of CIA) asked for removal of “the crowd almost certainly was a mix of individuals from across many sectors of Libya society.”
7:39p, Victoria Nuland, State Department Spokesman, expressed the most sweeping concerns. “I have serious concerns about all parts highlighted below in arming members of Congress with information to start making assertions to the media that we ourselves are not making because we don’t want to prejudice the investigation… Why do we want the Hill to be fingering [al-Qaeda linked] Ansar al-Sharia when we aren’t doing that ourselves until we have investigation results? And the penultimate point is a paragraph talking about all the previous warnings provided by the Agency [CIA] about al-Qaeda’s presence and activities of al-Qaeda…[which] could be abused by members of Congress to fault the State Department for not paying attention… so why would we want to cede that, either?”
8:59p, A facilitator of the email threads answers Nuland’s concerns about “prejudicing the investigation” by stating “The FBI did not have major concerns with the points and offered only a couple of minor suggestions.” Nonetheless, they remove a paragraph referring to Ansar al-Sharia from the next version.
8:59 p.m. talking points version
Changed “we do know” to “there are indications that” Islamic extremists participated in the violent demonstrations.
· Removed “Initial press reporting linked the attack to Ansar al-Sharia. The group has since released a statement that its leadership did not order the attacks, but did not deny that some of its members were involved. Ansar al-Sharia’s Facebook page aims to spread Sharia in Libya and emphasizes the need for jihad to counter what it views as false interpretations of Islam, according to an open source study.”
Emails:
9:24p, State Dept. Spokesman Nuland responds: “These don’t resolve all of my issues or those of my building leadership. They are consulting with NSS [National Security Staff.]”
9:25p, Jake Sullivan, then-Secretary of State Clinton’s Deputy Chief of Staff (now National Security Advisor for Vice President Biden) tells the group “I spoke with Tommy (Vietor—then-spokesman for the White House National Security Council)… we’ll work this through in the morning.”
9:32p, Sullivan to Nuland: “Talked to Tommy (Vietor). We can make edits.”
9:34p, Ben Rhodes, Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama regarding a federal agency Deputies meeting that’s been called the next morning to discuss the talking points: “…we don’t want to undermine the investigation…we want to address every department’s equities including the State Department, so we’ll deal with this at the Deputies meeting.”
The CIA’s Legislative Affairs representative loops in then-CIA Chief David Petraeus, notifying him of “major coordination problems… State has major concerns… the Bureau [FBI] cleared the points but [Ben] Rhodes said they will be reviewed in the Deputies meeting.”
Saturday, September 15 approximately 8am: An Obama Administration Deputies’ Meeting commences with interagency representatives discussing the Talking Points.
Saturday, September 15 talking points version
9:45 a.m.
·Removed: “On 10 September the Agency [CIA] notified the Embassy in Cairo of social media reports calling for a demonstration and encouraging jihadists to break into the Embassy.” ·Removed: “There are indications that Islamic extremists participated in the violent demonstrations.” ·Removed: “The wide availability of weapons and experienced fighters in Libya almost certainly contribute (sic) to the lethality of the attacks.” ·Removed: “The Agency has produced numerous pieces on the threat of extremists linked to al Qa’ida in Benghazi and eastern Libya. Since April, there have been at least five other attacks against foreign interests in Benghazi by unidentified assailants, including the June attack against the British Ambassador’s convoy. We cannot rule out the individuals has (sic) previously surveilled US facilities, also contributing to the efficacy of the attacks.”
11:08 a.m.
Removed “Islamic” from the reference to “Islamic extremists.”
11:26 a.m.
· Changed “US mission” to “US diplomatic post.”
Email:
The representative for the CIA sends Director Petraeus the final version of the talking points writing: “We worked through the Deputies Committee this morning and they’re sending these out for final approval… State [Dept.] voiced strong concerns with the original text.”
2:27p Petraeus answers that he doesn’t like the talking points and he would “just assume they not use them… This is not what [Rep.] Ruppersberger asked for. We couldn’t even mention the Cairo warning. But it’s their call.” Ruppersberger is the lead Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee and had asked for talking points.
Meantime, a UN official informs US Ambassador to the UN Susan Rice in an email: “The first draft of the talking points apparently seemed unsuitable based on the [Deputy’s meeting] because they implied the CIA warned about specific attacks… [at the Deputy’s meeting] Mike Morell [Deputy Director of the CIA] noted the points would be edited and he would be happy to work with [State Department Deputy Chief of Staff] Jake Sullivan and [Obama National Security Advisor] Rhodes. William McDonough [then-Deputy National Security Advisor to Obama, now White House Chief of Staff] , on Rhodes’ behalf, deferred to Sullivan. Jake [Sullivan] would work with the [Intelligence Community] to finalize the points that could be shared with [the House Intelligence Committee]. I spoke with Jake immediately after the [Deputy’s meeting] and noted you are doing the Sunday shows and needed to be aware of the final posture that these points took. He committed to ensure we were updated in advance of the Sunday shows.”
White House Response Today:
- The amount of editing of the talking points was normal
- The CIA drafted the talking points, and on Saturday consolidated all comments into a final version. No mention was made of Ansar or Al Qaeda because despite opinions, the CIA did not know for sure whether the attack was planned or opportunistic, nor who was responsible.
- The White House made only one change in the final version of the talking points which went to Rice –“consulate” replaced by “diplomatic facility.”
- None of the political people – Pfieffer, Plouffe – were involved in any of the discussion.
- Rice herself speculated on Sunday that that attacks “could have been” by terrorists.
Bottom line: this was not political. Because the intelligence was evolving, the talking points were edited (by the CIA) for caution and prudence.
State Dept. Response Today:
The following is provided on-the-record attributable to Spokesperson Jen Psaki:
The State Department first reviewed the talking points on Friday evening with the understanding that they were prepared for public use by members of Congress. The spokesperson’s office raised two primary concerns about the talking points. First that the points went further in assigning responsibility than preliminary assessments suggested and there was concern about preserving the integrity of the investigation. Second, that the points were inconsistent with the public language the Administration had used to date – meaning members of Congress would be providing more guidance to the public than the Administration.
—Sharyl Attkisson, May 17, 2013
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Anyone who wants to know how the smear works only needs to read John Grisham's book, "The Firm".
Anyone new to the group is wine and dined, celebrated, and then compromised... awaiting that moment when they dare to question or push back. If they never do, then their secrets remain just that, but if they challenge the narrative, then suddenly their usefulness evaporates.
They're usually given one chance to fall back in line but if they don't, all their dirty laundry is suddenly hung out for everyone to see!
I expected a clear narrative in support of Glenn, Tyrone, Amb Steven’s et al but this post should have been edited waaay better before becoming a ’post’.
I still believe Sec Clinton betrayed the men, but c’mon, accuracy matters.