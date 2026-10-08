Did you know most nicotine vapes in the U.S. are illegal—not just for kids but for adults, too?

Any nicotine vape in a minor’s hands is illegal on age alone. Federal law sets the minimum purchase age at 21, so no one under 21 can legally buy one, authorized or not.

On top of that, the device itself is usually illegal for adults too because most of the ones for sale haven’t received the required FDA authorization.

I’ve been seeing public service ads that tell parents they should talk to their teens about vaping.

But these ads don’t hint at what, exactly, a parent should say. And for parents who aren’t familiar with the ins and outs of vaping— which I suspect covers quite a few— they could easily be double talked by their teen.

So what is vaping? What kinds of things can be vaped? Is there an innocent or harmless form?

Here are some background, information, and definitions that could help fill in some blanks for the uninitiated.

Read on for details.

What is vaping?

A vape heats a liquid, chemical(s), or oil into an inhalable aerosol. Specifically, there is a coil or little metal wire inside the vape that heats up when a battery sends current through the wire. Think of it as a tiny toaster element. This then boils the liquid into an inhalable aerosol.

It isn’t water vapor nor a slightly cooler cigarette. It used to be more commonly called an e-cigarette (for “electronic cigarette”).

The device itself may be a pen, a pod, or a disposable contraption that resembles a high-end USB stick.

There’s no smoke, and you usually don’t see vapor coming out of the device itself. Any visible cloud comes from the person’s mouth when they exhale, and with a small pod, that cloud can be faint or gone in a second.

The Chinese invented vaping.

Credit for the smokeless cigarette should probably go to a two-pack-a-day American smoker named Herbert Gilbert. He patented a “smokeless non-tobacco cigarette” in 1963. It was a small metal tube that heated a flavored liquid with a battery so the user inhaled vapor instead of smoke.

Gilbert built actual prototypes and envisioned using flavors including mint, rum, and cinnamon. He also thought it could be a diet aid—that people could “smoke their favorite food.”

Tobacco companies were not interested in Gilbert’s invention, though. Gilbert, a scrap metal dealer, never found a manufacturer or made any money on his idea. As far as we know nobody had discussed using vapes for drugs back then. The patent expired. Gilbert managed to quit smoking, and moved to south Florida where he died in 2023 at age 92.

After Gilbert, the Chinese get credit for inventing the device closest to the type most people actually use today. Chinese pharmacist Hon Lik filed the key patent in 2003. Like Gilbert, he was a heavy smoker trying to quit and his intention was to use the e-cigarette for nicotine.

In 2004, his invention was produced under the name Ruyan (which translates to “like smoke”). It used the same idea as today’s devices: a battery, a heating coil, and a liquid turned into an aerosol.

Authorities say most Americans who vape today do it for nicotine. But a close second, and higher among teens, is THC oil.

THC, short for tetrahydrocannabinol, is the part of marijuana that makes people high. THC oil is a concentrated extract of that, thick enough to put in a vape cartridge. Inhaling it is a way to get marijuana without smoking a joint. It’s the drug in “cannabis vapes.”

Teen usage

In the 2025 National Youth Tobacco Survey, 5.2 percent of U.S. middle and high school students—about 1.44 million—had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days. That made e-cigarettes the most common nicotine product among youth. Nicotine, as you know, is the addictive drug in cigarettes.

In a vape, the nicotine hits fast, and the added flavors—mango, candy, mint, “ice”—are there to make the hit easier to repeat. Disposables are built for that loop. A teen who “only does it at parties” is still training the same habit. Nicotine disrupts attention and mood while the brain is still developing.

Quitting after daily use is always harder than starting. Among current users, more than one in four vaped every day. More than 40 percent used on at least 20 of the last 30 days.

Overall one positive trend: youth nicotine vaping is said to have fallen from its late-2010s peak. But the kids who still vape tend to use more often.

Among adults, about 7 percent used e-cigarettes in 2024: roughly 18 million people.

Beyond Nicotine

Besides nicotine, vapes can hold flavors, THC oil, CBD, synthetic cannabinoids, or other drugs and chemicals.

First, let’s talk about the non-drug products.

There are vitamin and wellness vapes, usually containing B12 or a blend, sold with no nicotine and no marijuana on the label.

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Flavor-only vapes exist too.

The base is typically propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin, plus flavor chemicals, heated on the metal coil. Even so, these are not considered harmless. Heat breaks the liquids into toxins and airway irritants, including formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, and acrolein. Acrolein is the same class of chemical that makes smoke harsh on the lungs.

Many flavors that are legal in food may not be safe to inhale: they haven’t been tested for inhalation or are known to be unsafe. For example, diacetyl, used in buttery popcorn flavors, is linked to bronchiolitis obliterans (“popcorn lung”) in workers who inhaled it. Cinnamaldehyde, in cinnamon flavors, damages airway cells in lab studies when inhaled. Fruit and candy flavors are not inert.

Even the coil itself in the vape sheds nickel, chromium, lead, and other metal particles small enough to reach deep into the lungs and be harmful.

Vitamin E acetate mixed in with illegal THC cartridges was the main driver of a deadly spike in chemical pneumonia cases in 2019. It’s referred to as the 2019 EVALI outbreak (Electronic-cigarette or Vaping product use-Associated Lung Injury).

Manufacturers of the THC cartridges used the Vitamin E acetate as a thickener because it’s cheap, looks like cannabis oil, and stretches an expensive batch to make it more profitable. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says 68 people died and about 2,800 people landed in the hospital from that chemical pneumonia outbreak.

The lesson is the same with B12 vapes. An additive that is fine to swallow can injure lung tissue when heated and inhaled. Besides that, nicotine-free products frequently test positive for nicotine.

Marijuana

A large share of teens who use vapes use them for THC, the intoxicant in marijuana.

National surveys have found that nearly half of past-30-day e-cigarette users had also vaped cannabis. Some vaped cannabis only.

By 2023, an estimated 7.4 percent of U.S. teens—roughly 2.55 million—were said to be currently vaping THC. Smaller numbers reported CBD or synthetic cannabinoids.

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is the cannabis compound that does not cause the high but some people say it has a calming effect. Some states restrict sales. It is often marketed and sold as a wellness product in oils, gummies, creams and sometimes in vapes.

Among teens who already use marijuana, vaping has become one of the most common methods. It’s easier to hide than smoke, produces less odor, and often comes in the same sweet flavors as nicotine vapes. This makes it easy to mask the marijuana.

Illicit cartridges on the market— often the black market— add the chance of unexpected, sometimes severe, reactions.

Other illegal drugs

Compounds sold as “Spice,” K-2, and similar products show up in some school-confiscated or street-sold vapes. These are illegal, lab-made products. Sometimes they’re labeled as THC.

Other illicit drugs, such as ketamine or MDMA also are used in vapes. Etomidate, a hospital sedative, has shown up in pods sold in parts of Asia. Singapore calls those Kpods.

One risk, say experts, is that kids often do not know what’s in a cartridge bought from a friend, through social media, or from an informal dealer.

Patchwork of laws

Believe it or not, most of the nicotine vapes for sale today in the U.S. are illegal! They have never been authorized, but enforcement has not kept up with the market.

A vape is legal to sell only if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared that exact product. Only a short list has that clearance. The fruit- and candy-flavored disposables that fill gas stations and smoke shops are mostly unauthorized, so selling them is illegal.

Stores keep selling them because the agency cannot police every shelf. For years, flavored disposables arrived faster than the FDA could seize them or fine sellers.

There is occasional enforcement. Last year, the FDA seized about 4.7 million unauthorized vapes in one operation, mostly shipments from China. But that still leaves most of the illegal products on shelves.

You must be 21 to buy any nicotine vape, pod, disposable, or bottle of liquid. That federal rule, called Tobacco 21, has been in place since December 2019. It covers every store and every person. There is no military exception. Selling to anyone under 21 is illegal.

Tobacco 21 does not, by itself, make it a federal crime for someone under 21 to use a vape. Use and possession are mostly state and local rules, and those vary. Many states bar anyone under 21 from buying, possessing, or using a nicotine vape, sometimes with a fine, a required class, or confiscation. A few states only punish the seller. Schools can ban vaping on their own, separate from criminal law, and take the device away from a student caught with one. A minor who vapes anything is always outside the legal market. Whether that use itself amounts to a ticket or a crime depends on the state and the city.

Synthetic nicotine is covered by the same rule. A nicotine vape is not automatically legal just because it contains only nicotine. The Food and Drug Administration has to authorize each product before it can be sold. Most of the brightly colored disposable vapes in gas stations and online shops have never gotten that authorization. Those are illegal products, even if a store is selling them.

For years the FDA only cleared tobacco and menthol flavors. Fruit, candy, and dessert flavors were treated as too appealing to kids. But in May of this year, the agency authorized the first fruit-flavored products: two Glas pods, mango and blueberry, plus two menthol versions. Those pods only work after an age check on a phone, and the company has to aim its ads at people 21 and older.

The FDA has indicated it will allow more flavored products if the manufacturer can show adults benefit and kids are kept out.

The benefits

The supposed benefit of vaping for traditional smokers is that a nicotine vape delivers the nicotine a smoker craves without burning tobacco. Advocates say that, in this way, vaping can replace cigarettes while exposing the user to fewer of the chemicals that come from smoke.

There’s actually good evidence that vaping works better for quitting smoking than the usual methods. A Cochrane review, the standard for this kind of medical evidence, finds high-certainty evidence that nicotine vapes help more people stay off cigarettes for at least six months than nicotine patches or gum. The stats line up to roughly 8 to 10 quitters per 100 users of vapes, versus about 6 per 100 quitters using patches or gum.

Nicotine without the smoke is the lesser harm. But of course this doesn’t mean the new habit—vaping—is harmless, as we’ve discussed. Nicotine keeps the dependence going, so stopping later is hard. It can cause cravings, irritability, trouble sleeping. Nicotine raises heart rate and blood pressure and can stress the heart, which matters more for someone who already has heart disease. Nicotine is toxic in a large dose, which is why nicotine liquid is dangerous to swallow, especially for a child. In pregnancy, nicotine is linked to risks for the fetus. In teens, it can reinforce addiction while the brain is still developing.

Other countries

In Singapore, all vapes and vaping are illegal: nicotine, nicotine-free, heated tobacco, and the hardware. Possession or use can mean a fine of up to 10,000 Singapore dollars or about $7,800. Importing one can land you in jail! Drug-laced pods carry heavier penalties.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says about 34 countries ban the sale of e-cigarettes. In Southeast Asia, that list includes Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam, along with Singapore.

What a parent could tell their kids under age 21

“Vaping” isn’t water vapor. You’re breathing in a heated chemical mix. Most of the time, that mix has nicotine in it. That’s the same addictive drug that’s in cigarettes, just hidden under a candy flavor.

Seventy percent of vapes sold in the U.S. today on store shelves are illegal, even for adults, no matter what’s in them, because they haven’t been FDA approved. Nobody under 21 can legally buy a nicotine vape, including the few the FDA has authorized. Whether a minor can legally possess or use one depends on the state. The reason you see a lot of them in use, anyway, is that enforcement hasn’t kept up.

Minors usually aren’t taken to jail if they’re caught with a nicotine vape. However, a vape with marijuana or another illegal drug is different, and that can be a real criminal case.

A lot of the time marijuana is vaped. The label on a pod or device doesn’t prove that’s what’s really inside. Even a pod that really is only vitamins or flavor can be bad for your lungs.

Bottom line: nicotine vapes are always illegal for you to buy, and in many states illegal for you to have or use. Do not vape. That means whether it’s nicotine, marijuana, supposedly vitamins, or anything else.