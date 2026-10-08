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Manuela's avatar
Manuela
Oct 8

Additional relevant info:

About 85% of people cannot smell vape fumes. This has emboldened people who vape to deliberately the law and vape illegally. They vape in the workplace, in schools, universities, in restaurants, at churches, at the cinema, literally at any public and non public place, including the hallways in condo and apartment buildings and inside condos and apartments where vaping is not allowed.

Because vape detectors are not required by law, this means most Americans are being subject to vape fumes without knowing it. And it means those who can smell the vape fumes, most of who have a bad reaction to it, now struggle with their housing and employment situation and deal daily with side effects from it.

The LAST FOUR JOBS I had all had employees who were vaping illegally in the workplace. I became really sick, and as a result, I cannot work outside of the home. The result of going from job to job as a result of needing to leave because of the vape means my finances have been destroyed. My housing situation has been similar. I have spent thousands moving in to places, being promised that “no one vapes here,”’only to learn that vaping was happening. I have had to decontaminate my things more than once, which is very expensive and time consuming.

So far, no one is getting in line to compensate me what equals over $100,000 in lost income and housing expenses from dealing with toxic vape fumes.

Also unaddressed is the fact that vaping IS as dangerous as smoking. The particles are smaller and as a result can cause more harm than the particles from cigarettes.

Also unaddressed is that people have vape-induced asthma. I do. I don’t have any other asthma. I am a half-marathoner and a cyclist, and o have never had a day of asthma in my life until exposed to vape fumes.

Vapes SHOULD BE ILLEGAL. Those Asian countries which have banned electronic cigarettes did so to protect their people. We should stop catering to big tobacco (that is who owns the vape manufacturers, except those coming illegally out of China) and ban them across the board.

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Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
Oct 8

We are lucky, our kids are health nuts and don't vape. Their friends don't vape. Vapers are kind of treated like smokers were in HS in the 80s; not bad, but "go over there".

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