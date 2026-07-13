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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
17h

I was in college in 1974 when that stupid trial took place, and I was going to 8am classes in the dark. I hated that, and I still hate DST today. People who say it adds an hour of daylight to the day forget that it also steals an hour in the morning, and for those of us who are natural morning people, it is not a good thing. God designed the world for a certain time and space, so messing with the natural, i.e., STANDARD, time is not honoring his divine design. And while I would like to see this twice a year inanity end, I really hope it isn't with permanent DST.

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K.G.'s avatar
K.G.
17h

I'm for Standard Time.......Fall back in the Fall & STAY ON STANDARD TIME FOREVER!!

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