‘Time’ for Trivia on Daylight Saving Time (DST)
28 Facts. How many do you know?
As debates over timekeeping rage on, a major push is underway in the U.S. to finally end the twice-yearly clock changes from Daylight Saving Time (DST).
Will it succeed?
President Trump has strongly backed legislation like the Sunshine Protection Act, now before Congress, which would make DST permanent year-round nationwide (with states able to opt out). That would eliminate the disruptive “spring forward” and “fall back” switches that scientists say may affect sleep, schedules, and safety.
The proposal aims to lock in later sunsets for more evening daylight. To become final, it requires passage by both houses of Congress and the president’s signature. As of this writing, it was to be considered by the House of Representatives at 4p Eastern Time on Monday, July 13.
Supporters often include business groups, retailers, and outdoor industries that benefit from extended evening light. Opponents include some sleep experts, pediatricians, transportation safety advocates, and parents concerned about darker winter mornings impacting school commutes and circadian rhythms.
Did you know that permanent DST has been tried before in the U.S… but then was dialed back? And it used to be for a shorter time period?
If you have time… read on for the facts!
Here are 28 interesting trivia facts about Daylight Saving Time:
The modern idea of DST is often traced to New Zealand entomologist George Hudson, who proposed a two-hour shift in 1895 supposedly so he could have more evening daylight for collecting insects after his day job.
English builder William Willett independently promoted a similar concept in 1907 after noticing people sleeping through summer mornings. He lobbied for it until his death in 1915.
Germany and Austria-Hungary became the first countries to implement nationwide DST on April 30, 1916, during World War I, primarily to conserve coal and energy for the war effort.
The United States first adopted DST in 1918 via the Standard Time Act as a wartime energy-saving measure during World War I. It was envisioned to save energy on artificial light and fuel. But it was repealed the following year.
Benjamin Franklin is sometimes mistakenly credited with inventing DST, but his 1784 satirical essay in Paris only suggested people wake up earlier to save on candles—he didn’t propose changing the clocks.
Farmers actually opposed early DST implementations in the U.S., as it disrupted their schedules tied to sunrise for livestock and crops.
In 1974, the U.S. tried permanent year-round DST under President Nixon amid the energy crisis, but it was repealed after one winter due to complaints about children going to school in the dark. President Gerald Ford signed the repeal.
Hawaii and most of Arizona, except the Navajo Nation, do not observe DST in the U.S., along with territories like American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Arizona skips DST largely because of its hot climate—residents prefer not to have even later, hotter evenings—while Hawaii’s equatorial location means minimal variation in daylight hours year-round.
Many countries have abandoned DST entirely in recent decades, including Russia, most of Mexico, Turkey, and Iran, often citing health disruptions or minimal energy savings.
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Only about one-third of the world’s countries currently observe DST, with the vast majority in Europe and North America; most of Asia and Africa never adopted or dropped it. This means that for part of the year, for example, a country in Europe might be five hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time, but part of the year it’s six hours.
The candy industry lobbied successfully to extend DST so that trick-or-treating on Halloween could happen in more daylight.
DST is longer now than it used to be. It was extended in the U.S. by the Energy Policy Act of 2005, moving the start to the second Sunday in March and end to the first Sunday in November.
Some studies suggest DST increases certain risks, like heart attacks or traffic accidents in the days following the spring forward due to lost sleep.
The first local DST in the world was implemented in 1908 by the Canadian cities of Port Arthur and Fort William, which is now part of Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Retailers and outdoor industries like grilling and golf have been big supporters of DST extensions for boosted evening sales and activities.
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) emerged from 19th-century needs for standardized time in navigation, railways, and astronomy. Everyone could then refer to one time and it meant the same time everywhere.
In October 1884, representatives from 25 countries met in Washington, D.C., for the International Meridian Conference. They voted to adopt the meridian that passes through the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, England as the official Prime Meridian of the world: 0° longitude. This made Greenwich the global reference for longitude and also helped standardize time to Greenwich Mean Time.
The prime meridian is the single meridian chosen as the starting point for measuring all other longitudes on Earth. Everything east of it is “East longitude” (up to 180°E). Everything west of it is “West longitude” (up to 180°W).
A meridian is an imaginary north-south line on the Earth’s surface that runs from the North Pole to the South Pole. Meridians are the lines we use to measure longitude (how far east or west a place is from a reference point). All meridians are great circles of the same length, and they are spaced 1° apart. There are 360° around the Earth. They look like the slices of an orange if you imagine the Earth as a sphere.
GMT is the mean solar time at the Prime Meridian. “Mean solar time” is the average solar time — the smoothed-out, regular version of the Sun’s movement after averaging out all the little daily variations.
Why Greenwich? At the time, Britain was the world’s leading naval and trading power, and most existing maps and nautical charts already used the Greenwich meridian. So it was considered the most practical choice.
I actually visited this spot when reporting from England for CBS in 1994!
Without a universally agreed prime meridian, every country could have used its own capital or observatory as 0°, which would have caused chaos for maps, navigation, time zones, and international trade.
GMT served as the global civil time standard from 1884 until 1972, when it was largely replaced by Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).
Why was GMT replaced? Earth’s rotation isn’t perfectly steady (it wobbles slightly), so solar-based time could drift and cause problems for modern science, navigation, and global communication. UTC is kept extremely accurate by super-precise atomic clocks (International Atomic Time, or TAI).
Authorities occasionally add or remove a “leap second” from UTC so it stays roughly matched to the real spinning of the Earth. Today, UTC is what your phone, GPS, the internet, airplanes, and TV stations all use as their common reference. Some people still just refer to it as GMT.
The biannual clock change affects billions of devices and people. Energy-saving benefits are now debated—studies often find little net reduction in electricity use.
Time to go!
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I was in college in 1974 when that stupid trial took place, and I was going to 8am classes in the dark. I hated that, and I still hate DST today. People who say it adds an hour of daylight to the day forget that it also steals an hour in the morning, and for those of us who are natural morning people, it is not a good thing. God designed the world for a certain time and space, so messing with the natural, i.e., STANDARD, time is not honoring his divine design. And while I would like to see this twice a year inanity end, I really hope it isn't with permanent DST.
I'm for Standard Time.......Fall back in the Fall & STAY ON STANDARD TIME FOREVER!!