As debates over timekeeping rage on, a major push is underway in the U.S. to finally end the twice-yearly clock changes from Daylight Saving Time (DST).

Will it succeed?

President Trump has strongly backed legislation like the Sunshine Protection Act, now before Congress, which would make DST permanent year-round nationwide (with states able to opt out). That would eliminate the disruptive “spring forward” and “fall back” switches that scientists say may affect sleep, schedules, and safety.

The proposal aims to lock in later sunsets for more evening daylight. To become final, it requires passage by both houses of Congress and the president’s signature. As of this writing, it was to be considered by the House of Representatives at 4p Eastern Time on Monday, July 13.

Supporters often include business groups, retailers, and outdoor industries that benefit from extended evening light. Opponents include some sleep experts, pediatricians, transportation safety advocates, and parents concerned about darker winter mornings impacting school commutes and circadian rhythms.

Did you know that permanent DST has been tried before in the U.S… but then was dialed back? And it used to be for a shorter time period?

If you have time… read on for the facts!

Here are 28 interesting trivia facts about Daylight Saving Time: