Sharyl’s Substack

Sharyl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
7h

Extend or the middle class dies like the globalists want.

We do not have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem.

Ronaldus cut taxes in the 80's and revenue doubled. Mostly the same with Dubya and Trump 1.

Let the People decide how to spend their money as opposed to government idiots who have no accountability.

Thx for allowing comments, dear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jinc's avatar
Jinc
6h

Taxation is theft.

It is theft whether understood to be theft or not.

It is theft regardless of one's feelings.

It is theft disguised as something non-theft.

If one opposes theft, one must oppose theft. I mean, "taxation."

And all government spending must be frozen immediately and stopped forever..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sharyl Attkisson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture