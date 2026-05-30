In the flickering green glow of an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military aircraft over the Persian Gulf in October 2019, three dark shapes glide in tight formation against the night sky. They hold position with eerie precision, not drifting like balloons. Not banking like conventional jets.

Another clip dated 2021 over Syria shows a single object hanging momentarily—then vanishing in what the military description calls “instantaneous acceleration,” streaking away faster than any known drone or missile could.

A 2023 video captures an F-16 gun camera locking onto a blurry target over Michigan’s Lake Huron. The jet fires. The mystery object disintegrates in a flash.

These are among the dozens of newly declassified videos recently released by the Pentagon grainy, haunting, and officially “unresolved.”

Armchair analysts on social media proclaim the videos to be easily explainable by obvious human factors. However, that ignores the fact that the government’s best and brightest at UFO analysis could not satisfy themselves with any ordinary explanations. Further credence to their unexplained origin is punctuated by the fact that the government kept the images hidden and classified for so long.

Read on for details.

The newly-released images feel like scenes from a sci-fi thriller, yet they come straight from the U.S. government’s own archives. In the span of just a few weeks, the Department of War has dumped two major tranches of files. They include hundreds of documents, videos, photos, and firsthand accounts.

The release is due to President Trump’s Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE) order. The first batch landed on May 8, 2026. A second followed on May 22. All are hosted publicly at war.gov/ufo, with more promised on a rolling basis.

From Denial to Disclosure

This moment stands in stark contrast to decades of official skepticism and denials.

The modern UFO era kicked off in 1947 with pilot Kenneth Arnold’s sighting of crescent-shaped objects near Mount Rainier—coining the term “flying saucers.”

Weeks later came the famous Roswell, New Mexico incident. The Army initially announced an official recovery of a “flying disc.” Then, the government quickly pivoting to a “weather balloon” explanation, setting off what’s been nearly 80 years of speculation, conspiracy theories, and mistrust.

Project Blue Book was the U.S. Air Force’s official program that lasted from 1952 to 1969 and investigated over 12,000 UFO sightings. The conclusion? Most were said to be misidentifications—stars, clouds, aircraft, or hoaxes. None, said the project authors, posed a national security threat or showed extraterrestrial origins. (But if they couldn’t explain all of them—then how do they really know?)

Today, officials at the highest levels aren’t so certain.

Dozens of astronauts have reported seeing unidentified phenomena during their missions, adding a layer of intrigue to humanity’s ventures beyond Earth.

From the early days of the Gemini program in the 1960s, where Frank Borman and Jim Lovell described a mysterious “bogey” — a brilliant object accompanied by clouds of particles in orbit — to Apollo missions like Apollo 11, where Buzz Aldrin and his crew spotted a large object and unusual lights en route to the Moon, these trained observers have documented flashes, tumbling debris-like lights, and objects behaving in puzzling ways.

Apollo 12 and Apollo 17 crews also reported sparkling particles resembling a “Fourth of July” display and intense flashing lights in deep space.

While most sightings were later attributed to spacecraft debris, ice particles, or equipment jettison, a handful remain officially unexplained.

These accounts — often captured in declassified transcripts and recently highlighted in Pentagon UAP releases — carry special weight because astronauts are among the most credible, highly trained eyewitnesses in history, turning routine spaceflight into moments that continue to fuel scientific curiosity about what else might be out there.

Still, for generations, the government line had been consistent: nothing to see here. Sightings were dismissed, witnesses ridiculed, and programs like Blue Book shuttered with the 1969 Condon Report declaring further study unwarranted.

Even if nothing had been found, we have learned to be skeptical when official efforts demand that the public and scientists quit studying something, and quit asking questions. And, what's worse, these efforts worked to controversialize those who didn’t get on the right page.

Over the years, speculation grew nonetheless.

In December 2017, The New York Times published a groundbreaking investigation revealing the existence of a previously secret Pentagon program called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP).

Funded with $22 million taxpayer dollars between 2007 and 2012, AATIP was a small, unpublicized effort run by the Defense Intelligence Agency to investigate military encounters with unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) or UFOs.

The news article came with three declassified Navy videos. The most famous is the 2004 “Tic Tac” incident. During training exercises off the coast of San Diego, California, pilots from the USS Nimitz encountered a smooth, white, oblong object about 40 feet long that hovered, mirrored their movements, and then accelerated away at extraordinary speed with no visible propulsion and far beyond known aircraft capabilities.

This disclosure marked a major shift, moving the topic from fringe conspiracy to mainstream national security discussion and sparking renewed public and congressional interest in UAPs.

Was the leak intentional and purposeful propaganda? Perhaps meant to prepare the public for the further disclosures that would come in 2026…and are yet to come?

The new files span from the 1940s to 2025, including Cold War reports of rotating saucers over Europe, green orbs, metallic orbs, fireballs, and formations over the Middle East.

A senior U.S. intelligence official’s 2025 account describes swarms of orange orbs that left him “virtually speechless.” NASA audio from Apollo 12 and historical reports from Sandia Base in New Mexico add layers of intrigue.

Yet the government’s caveat remains: these are “unresolved cases.” No definitive proof of extraterrestrial life or reverse-engineered alien tech has been confirmed.

Yet.

The new releases mark the most significant public dump of UFO material in history. Videos like the Syrian “instant acceleration” clip and the Persian Gulf formation offer specificity that earlier leaks lacked: military sensor data, timestamps, geolocations, and pilot or operator descriptions.

One shows four objects skimming over water near Iran in 2022. Another captures black dots racing in formation. The Lake Huron shoot-down, tied to the 2023 balloon hysteria period, depicts an object breaking apart under fire. In fact—was the 2023 balloon that flew without restriction over the U.S. that the government refused to intercept— really a balloon? Or something else?

Public interest has exploded. There have been billions of visits recorded on the government UFO site.

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Missing and Dead Scientists

Running parallel to the disclosures is a darker thread. It’s a wave of missing or dead scientists, some with ties to classified aerospace, nuclear, or UFO-adjacent work.

Cases include retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William “Neil” McCasland (linked briefly to UFO research groups) and others from labs like Los Alamos. Online communities and some media have speculated silencing of those “who knew too much.”

The FBI is investigating possible connections, and President Trump has publicly referenced getting to the bottom of the cases.

Experts to date say many deaths appear unrelated—natural causes, suicides, homicides with mundane explanations—or involve individuals whose clearances had lapsed years earlier.

Family members and investigators have pushed back against UFO links, calling it fringe speculation that distracts from real inquiries. No credible evidence ties the pattern to extraterrestrial cover-ups, though the timing amid disclosures has amplified the discussion.

Here are the key names discussed in this conspiracy theory:

William Neil McCasland (68) — Retired U.S. Air Force Major General and former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, long tied to UFO lore. Briefly associated with a UFO-promoting group. Disappeared while hiking near Albuquerque, NM, Feb 27, 2026. Still missing; family noted only routine clearances post-retirement and health issues.

Ning Li (78) — University of Alabama physicist known for anti-gravity/superconductivity research. Alzheimer’s disease, following 2014 car accident and brain injury. Died July 27, 2021.

Amy Eskridge (34) — Anti-gravity/gravity-modification researcher and enthusiast, ties to propulsion/UFO-adjacent topics. Committed suicide June 11, 2022. Family cited chronic pain.

Michel David Hicks (59) — Former planetary scientist at Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). JPL is a NASA research and development center in La Cañada Flintridge, California. JPL designs, builds, and operates planetary spacecraft, rovers like those for Mars, deep-space probes, and Earth-orbiting satellites. It has been involved in almost every major NASA robotic mission since the 1950s. Had heart disease. Died July 30, 2023.

Matthew Sullivan (39) — a former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer and Bronze Star recipient. His claimed UFO connections stem from allegations that he had direct, firsthand knowledge of the U.S. government’s secret “legacy” crash retrieval programs involving non-human craft and materials, which he reportedly saw in official possession. He was one of approximately 40 potential corroborating witnesses referenced by David Grusch in 2023. Grusch is a U.S. Air Force intelligence officer and combat veteran who, in 2023, publicly came forward as a whistleblower claiming that the U.S. government possesses recovered “non-human” craft and biologics from crash retrieval programs. In the weeks before Sullivan’s death he had agreed to provide testimony to Congress but he died May 12, 2024 before any hearing with the official cause ruled as an accidental overdose involving alcohol, Xanax, and other medications.

Frank Maiwald (61) — Surface water/ocean topography and imaging spectroscopy engineer at JPL. Died, cause not public, July 4, 2024. His senior engineering role at NASA involved planetary life-detection instruments which some speculate could relate to searching for extraterrestrial signatures.

Anthony Chavez (78) — A former longtime research and development engineer at Los Alamos National Laboratory who worked on nuclear weapons technology, design, and testing. Disappeared , May 8, 2025.

Monica Jacinto Reza (60) — Metallurgist and materials engineer at JPL. Disappeared while hiking in Angeles National Forest, June 22, 2025. She had a professional collaboration with Air Force Gen. McCasland on developing the advanced “Mondaloy” nickel super-alloy for rocket engines while he oversaw the Air Force Research Laboratory. He’s the one I mentioned first who also disappeared while hiking. Who would have thought hiking was such a dangerous hobby? She’s still missing without a trace.

Melissa Casias (53) — Administrative assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Disappeared , June 26, 2025. Her daughter came home from work and found her mother’s keys, wallet, and work and personal phones inside. All data had been erased from both phones. Her car was parked outside the home and the front door was locked. Her husband also works at Los Alamos. Her Body found in May 30 in Carson National Forest “in an area previously searched,” with a handgun nearby.

Steven Garcia (47) — Property custodian with a top security clearance at the U.S. Department of Energy / National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) facility in Kansas City, Missouri. What is a property custodian? He’s responsible for managing, tracking, safeguarding, and maintaining accountability of government-owned or company-owned property and assets — especially high-value, classified, or sensitive materials. The facility where he worked manufactures about 80% of the non-nuclear components for America’s nuclear weapons stockpile. It’s also rumored to store Roswell-space crash related materials. Disappeared , August 28, 2025. Still missing.

Jason Thomas (45) — Assistant director of chemical biology at Novartis. Drowned. No foul play suspected, wife noted depression, December 12, 2025.

Nuno Loureiro (47) — Massachusetts Institute of Technology plasma physicist and fusion center leader. He was shot and murdered at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts on Dec 15, 2025 by his former Portuguese university classmate Cláudio Manuel Neves Valente, the gunman responsible for the Brown University mass shooting two days earlier before he committed suicide. Loureiro’s expertise was in plasma physics, magnetic reconnection, and fusion research at MIT, fields that some theorists speculate could relate to advanced propulsion or exotic technologies allegedly tied to UFOs.

Carl Grillmair (67) — Retired Caltech astronomer/astrophysicist (exoplanets, dark matter). Murdered in carjacking, February 16, 2026. Some speculate his work could have involved searching for alien artifacts or extraterrestrial signals.

Joshua LeBlanc (29) — Electrical/nuclear engineer at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center. Died in traffic accident, July 22, 2025. He worked on advanced space nuclear propulsion systems. His Tesla crashed into a guardrail and several trees on a rural road near Huntsville, Alabama before bursting into flames; his body said to be burned beyond recognition. He’d left his phone, wallet, and dog at home, and Tesla Sentry Mode data showed the car had sat unexplained for about four hours at Huntsville International Airport earlier that morning.

David Wilcock (53) — A New Age/UFO conspiracy author, reportedly committed suicide April 20 of this year amid personal struggles, and his family strongly rejects conspiracy links. However, on April 18, 2026 (two days before his death), he referenced having “very intense stuff going on” and commented on the wave of scientists’ deaths/disappearances tied to UFO research. He’d said, “every day that I have on earth is a gift and a blessing, and I’m very grateful for that, because frankly, people are disappearing. Scientists are going missing . Now they’re saying they’re going to investigate this, the president himself is saying they’re going to look into this and see if anything’s going on. It’s a little bit scary, I gotta say, it’s a little bit scary .” He also referenced recent deaths of fellow researchers and emphasized that life is precious, telling viewers not to take their own lives because “you don’t get to come back.”

Erich von Däniken (90) — A Swiss author best known for popularizing the ancient astronauts theory through his 1968 bestseller Chariots of the Gods?, in which he claimed that extraterrestrials visited Earth in ancient times, influenced human civilization, and were responsible for monuments like the pyramids, and Stonehenge. He wrote dozens of books promoting the idea that ancient religions and technologies were the result of alien contact. He died on January 10, 2026, in Switzerland of old age and natural causes but is worth mentioning because of his work, the timing, and because his death was mentioned by David Wilcock shortly before his own death.

The Truth Is Out There—But Still Fuzzy

What’s next?

Additional tranches from agencies like the CIA are expected. All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) continues historical reviews. Lawmakers and the public are pressing for more—potentially including whistleblower testimonies or materials analyses.

President Trump has framed it as fulfilling tremendous public interest while stopping short of claiming aliens. The process acknowledges past secrecy fueled speculation but emphasizes unresolved doesn’t equal extraterrestrial.

After 80 years of saucers, secrecy, sightings, and stonewalling, the government has handed the public the raw files and invited scrutiny.

We have more data than ever: chilling videos of objects that dance beyond easy explanation, historical echoes from Roswell, and a commitment to further releases. Yet the core mystery endures—no smoking-gun alien bodies, no confirmed otherworldly craft, just unresolved anomalies inviting private-sector eyes and continued official analysis.

The sky remains vast and mostly silent. What we do with these glimpses—whether they spark genuine scientific breakthrough or fuel endless conjecture—will define our next chapter of space discovery. In the end, these files don’t close the book. They crack it open wider, leaving us all staring upward, wondering.

Rumors have it that something very big is coming. Is it?

The truth, as ever, is still out there— somewhere. :)