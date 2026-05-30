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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
May 30Edited

There are a lot of interesting information in this website:

Secret Space Program Witnesses (SSPW)

https://thewebmatrix.net/SSPW.html

How much can you take? :)

¨Dan Willis is one of the Top Secret Military Witnesses that testified at the National Press Club in Washington DC in 2001 in front of the major mainstream media of the world.

A world disclosure event prompted by those within our government with legal constitutional authority being illegally denied access. This event was asking for a congressional hearing in order to bring forth the witness scientists within the unacknowledged special access projects in order to release the advanced technologies derived from extraterrestrial reverse engineering that have been hidden for over 70 years that could stop further damage to our planet, as well as acknowledging the extraterrestrial presence on our planet. Instead, the message was sanitized by a controlled mainstream media to the public.

From his personal first hand experiences, as well as looking into the historical indicators that have been purposely omitted from our education system that reveals an infiltration of unwarranted influences operating behind the secrecy established for our National Security system. A system that is used to control the public's perception that forms our "agreed upon reality". This is done in order to hide their illegal operations, and why they fear disclosing the truth about the extraterrestrial reality.

An ex-radio broadcast engineer and ABC newsman, Dan has taken a keen interest in how the mainstream media has withheld disclosure of the full message to the public, a message based on the hundreds of credible military and intelligence witness testimonies.

The following article reflects on this question... "Who controls the agreed upon reality through the Mainstream Media and why they fear disclosing the truth about the extraterrestrial reality?"

The answer to this question, of course you must ultimately decide...¨

Topics: Enemy of the People - Nazi Eugenics and Big Pharma - Secret Societies - Secret Space Programs - Counter Disclosure Assets

Technology Suppression - Eisenhower and The Plan - Visual Time Line of Events Presentation - Med Beds - Imagine This - Agendas - Videos

Counter the Deep State Depopulation Agenda

Crystal Research of Dr Marcel Vogel

https://thewebmatrix.net/index.html

"Eisenhower and The Plan"

https://thewebmatrix.net/theplan.html

Dan Willis - Who controls the agreed upon reality through the mainstream media

and why they fear disclosing the truth about the extraterrestrial reality?

https://thewebmatrix.net/

TIME LINES

Home - 1900 1933 1947 1954 1963 1993 2001 2016 2020 - to Present Day I

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Dave Kepus's avatar
Dave Kepus
May 30

Brilliant piece once again ma’am!

I have friends who flew in USAF and Navy…all said they wanted to fly what they witnessed back in the day..

Never have believed the government with this stuff anyways 😉

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