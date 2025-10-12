Sharyl’s Substack

Sharyl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Gonzalez's avatar
Al Gonzalez
4d

While Democrats scream “due process” it could be argued that our court system has been exploited and this process has gone on too long. Meanwhile our appointed federal judge hacks have shown how our judicial system has been totally corrupted and politically biased. Unelected judges continue to interfere with executive actions regarding non citizens, something never imagined before!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Great Santini's avatar
The Great Santini
4dEdited

So, let’s review. The man has been in the country illegally for fourteen years. Six years ago he was ordered deported. There is prima facie evidence that in addition to the illegal presence he has committed at least two other crimes, probably more and is a low level member of MS-13, a criminal gang. He was offered the opportunity to enter a plea deal and be deported to Costa Rica, or alternatively he could be deported to Africa. And the Democrats want to keep him and pay for his health insurance using my money. Deport him and his wife to Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Namibia, wherever. Offer a one-way ticket to any Democrat who wants to go with him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sharyl Attkisson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture