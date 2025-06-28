Sharyl’s Substack

reality speaks
1d

Much of what you said is so true. But the real damage to our diet came from the war against saturated fats from meats (red meats) and dairy. All based upon corrupt science where Ancel Keys cherry picked data to support his theory and then had the ability to punish anyone who disagreed with his theory just like Fauci did during his time at NIH We are suffering from 50 years of bad science masquerading as facts.

MB
9h

Something to note: I read an article that said brown rice is actually worse than white because the husk retains high levels of arsenic and other pesticides. So perhaps rice is never a good option.

