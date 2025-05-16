Sharyl’s Substack

Sharyl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VikingMom's avatar
VikingMom
5h

I think you need to include Generation Jones in your survey (born between 1958-1966). We did NOT come of age until after Watergate, were not part of the chaos NOR the prosperity of the Boomers, were the "feral" children who roamed free without cellphones or GPS.

We were the first generation whose moms had to go back to work in the 1970s due to the economy - thus the term "latchkey kids".

We are cynical, savvy, and frustrated with a government run by 80 years olds who have destroyed our education system, the jobs market, and our kids' futures but still continue to demand, and receive, more!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
5h

I believe the Boomers really consist of two sub-groups: Boomers(46’-54’) and Generation Jones(‘55-‘64.)

I would be part of the latter.

However, the stereotypical groupings are troublesome to me because they are used as tools to separate and stigmatize people to serve potentially deadly purposes. Several of my daughter’s acquaintances are drumming up resentment for Boomers using these stereotypes. ( Hello MAID )Also, people exist in a continuum, so such groupings while convenient, are inherently false.

✨The real story here is how past regimes (read NAZI, Stalin, etc.) use stereotypes to eliminate undesirables.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sharyl Attkisson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture