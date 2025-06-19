Airports are the gateways to adventure, but not all deliver a smooth takeoff or landing.

Recent traveler reviews and satisfaction surveys paint a vivid picture of which U.S. airports soar with praise and which leave passengers grounded in frustration.

From seamless navigation and local charm to chaotic layouts and endless delays, here’s a countdown of the five most complimented and five most complained-about airports in the U.S., based on recent data from sources like J.D. Power, AirHelp, and traveler feedback.

Most Complimented U.S. Airports

5. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Phoenix Sky Harbor earns its spot with travelers who appreciate its sunny disposition and efficient operations. Passengers praise the airport’s clear signage, relatively short security lines, and a solid selection of dining options featuring local flavors like Four Peaks Brewery. The free Wi-Fi and ample charging stations keep tech-savvy travelers happy, while the airport’s proximity to downtown Phoenix adds convenience. In J.D. Power’s 2024 study, PHX ranked third among mega airports, lauded for its ease of travel and terminal facilities. 4. Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Tampa’s airport is a Gulf Coast gem, frequently cited for its user-friendly layout and relaxed vibe. Travelers love the airy, open terminal design, which makes navigation a breeze, and the efficient tram system connecting concourses. The airport’s dining scene, with spots like Ulele showcasing local cuisine, gets high marks, as does its cleanliness. TPA’s second-place ranking among large airports in J.D. Power’s 2024 study reflects its ability to keep passengers stress-free, even during peak travel seasons. 3. Portland International Airport (PDX)

Portland’s airport is a traveler’s dream, blending quirky Pacific Northwest charm with top-notch functionality. Passengers rave about the local dining options, like craft brews from Deschutes Brewery and coffee from Stumptown, alongside tax-free shopping—a rare perk. The airport’s carpet, a cult favorite, even has its own social media following. PDX consistently tops lists for its short security waits, free Wi-Fi, and light rail access to downtown, earning it praise as a stress-free hub in sources like Upgraded Points. 2. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

Detroit’s airport surprises many with its modern amenities and smooth operations. Travelers highlight the spacious, well-lit terminals, efficient security processes, and a diverse food court featuring local icons like National Coney Island. The indoor tram and art installations add a touch of flair, while Delta’s hub status ensures reliable connections. DTW’s second-place ranking in J.D. Power’s 2024 mega airport category underscores its ability to handle high volumes with ease, making layovers unexpectedly pleasant. 1. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

Topping the list, MSP is a traveler’s paradise, crowned the most satisfying mega airport in J.D. Power’s 2024 study. Passengers adore its modern, renovated facilities, including a stellar lineup of restaurants like Angel Food Bakery and ample seating with power outlets. The airport’s intuitive layout minimizes stress, and its Delta hub status ensures punctual flights. MSP’s local pride shines through in its decor, reflecting Minnesota’s lakes and culture, while its cleanliness and staff friendliness seal its status as America’s favorite.

Most Complained About U.S. Airports

5. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

DFW, a sprawling hub for American Airlines, draws ire for its sheer size and complexity. Travelers complain about long walks between gates—some report 30-minute treks—and an overcrowded tram system. Delays are a sore point, with a 2024 study noting over 21% of flights running late, averaging 89 minutes. Poor customer service at TSA checkpoints, with 20% of complaints targeting staff, adds to the frustration. Despite some dining variety, DFW’s chaotic vibe and high complaint rate (14% per Upgraded Points) land it on this list. 4. Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Orlando’s gateway to theme parks is a nightmare for many, plagued by overcrowding and inefficiency. Travelers lament long security and passport control lines, exacerbated by the airport’s high tourist volume. MCO leads the U.S. in lost luggage, with a mishandling rate 63% above the national average, and ranks third for TSA complaints, per Frommer’s. The sprawling layout confuses first-timers, and dirty facilities draw frequent criticism on review sites like Skytrax, despite some praising its family-friendly amenities. 3. Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

O’Hare’s reputation as a stressful hub is well-earned, with travelers citing outdated terminals and severe crowding. The airport ranked 18th out of 20 mega airports in J.D. Power’s 2024 survey, slammed for its “unpleasant” vibe. Flight disruptions are common, with AirHelp noting ORD as the fourth-worst for delays. Long security waits and a confusing layout frustrate passengers, while limited late-night dining options disappoint. Despite its connectivity, O’Hare’s operational woes make it a frequent target of complaints. 2. San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

SFO’s foggy woes and operational hiccups make it a traveler’s headache. Over 37% of flights were delayed in 2024, the highest in the U.S., per Frommer’s, due to weather and runway design flaws. Passengers gripe about confusing signage, long customs waits, and subpar dining, with Skytrax rating food options a dismal 1/5. AirHelp’s 2023 report dubbed SFO the worst U.S. airport, citing poor on-time performance and dirty facilities. Even TSA complaints, especially about PreCheck issues, are high, tarnishing SFO’s Bay Area shine. 1. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Newark takes the dubious crown as America’s most complained-about airport, a title cemented by its last-place ranking in J.D. Power’s 2024 mega airport survey. Travelers blast EWR for its outdated facilities, rude staff, and chaotic Terminal B, described as “torture” by Skytrax reviewers. With the highest TSA complaint rate (6.83 per 100,000 passengers), long security lines, and a 2023 cancellation rate among the worst, EWR frustrates at every turn. Poor cleanliness and overpriced shops only deepen the misery, making Newark a layover to avoid.

Whether you’re chasing a seamless journey or bracing for turbulence, these airports shape the start and end of every trip.

Choose wisely… and may your travels be delay-free.

