Another big change just days before Trump resumes office: The FDA is finally banning Red Dye #3.

As I recently reported on my Sunday TV program “Full Measure,” the artificial dye was already banned in many other countries.

Oddly enough, here in the US, it was banned from cosmetics way back in 1990 due to cancer risk. Technically, under US law, the FDA was obligated to remove Red Dye #3 from the ingredient list of American foods long ago since it’s linked to cancer in animals. But the FDA dragged it feet on reviewing its safety in the food we eat.

It’s taken over two years for the FDA to act on a consumer group petition demanding the ban in 2022.

Red Dye #3 is used in processed foods such as candy and snacks. It’s one of many chemicals that studies link to thyroid, heart, liver, reproductive and immune problems, and brain issues like hyperactivity.

The FDA also recently banned Brominated Vegetable Oil or BVO, used in some sports drinks and sodas.

With the FDA slow to act, some states, including California, are taking steps on their own to get harmful additives out of our food supply.

Trump’s choice to head HHS, which oversees our health agencies, Robert F. Kennedy Junior, has promised to “Make America Healthy Again” and tackle the safety of America’s food supply.

America faces numerous health crises and epidemics of chronic health disorder that have been virtually ignored by our medical establishment except for the profit that can be made by treating patients.

America faces numerous health crises and epidemics of chronic health disorder that have been virtually ignored by our medical establishment except for the profit that can be made by treating patients.

Watch Sharyl's video report on Full Measure, "Dye Hard," here.

Transcript below from "Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson" Jan. 5, 2024

How to watch Full Measure weekly

We begin today with growing attention being paid to what’s in the food we eat. Artificial food dye may not be one of your biggest concerns—or any concern at all. But maybe it should be. California recently became the first state to ban synthetic food coloring and several other food additives. And now the pressure is increasing on the FDA to act on a national level—years after studies show some of these chemicals cause cancer in animals and are associated with a host of other health risks.

Before she became a parent, Erin Seraydian says she didn’t give much thought to food coloring.

Erin Seraydian: So funny, like 15 plus years ago, my sister-in-law, we were visiting them in Texas and they made a comment like, “The kids can't have anything with dye in it because it makes them hyperactive.” And my husband and I, at the time we weren't married, we were like, “Oh, okay, you know, they must be crazy. Like that's not a real thing.”

Years later when they had their own son, Jack, it no longer seemed “crazy.”

Seraydian: Every time he had anything with dye in it, he had the hardest time focusing. He was more irritable, cranky, angry. And you would be surprised how many food products contain food dye. So to this day, now when he eats anything with dye in it at school and he comes home, I can tell right away and sure enough I look in his backpack and I find something that has dye in it.

Sharyl: How old was he when you first made this discovery?

Seraydian: Five. He was five. Very young.

Sharyl: So you feel pretty bad if you eat something with food dye? And what's the difference if you avoid it? How do you feel?

Jack Huber: I start having like stomach pains and head pains and I like, and if I don't have food dye, I am perfectly fine. I feel a lot more energetic a lot more—it’s easier for me to think and remember things.

Scientific studies back up a connection. But before we get to that— some background. Over time, hundreds of artificial food dyes have been created— many made from crude oil. Most were eventually pulled from the market for being toxic. Only 9 are still allowed in food in the U.S.

Synthetic colors are often cheaper and brighter than natural dye, and often don’t add unwanted flavor. Red Dye No. 3 is in many bright-colored sodas, juices, candy, yogurt, cereal, baked goods, and snacks.

Sarah Sorscher is with the Center for Science in the Public Interest. It’s one of several consumer groups that, two years ago, petitioned the FDA to ban Red Dye No. 3.

Sarah Sorscher: Some of the synthetic food dyes have been associated with cancer risks. Red 3 was associated with cancer in animal studies, this very clear evidence tying Red 3 to, to cancer risks in animals. And those studies were conducted in the 1980s. In 1990, the Food and Drug Administration actually acted on those studies to ban Red 3 from cosmetics. So currently you can't go to the store and buy lipstick with Red 3 in it, but FDA never took action on Red 3 and foods. So you can still go to the store and purchase Halloween candy or Easter candy that contains Red 3.

Sharyl: How can that be?

Sorscher: The FDA food program is the agency that's supposed to be serving as a watchdog on our food system. But, for the last several decades at least, they've been asleep at the wheel. They are disorganized and they are vulnerable to capture from the food industry. And as a result, there's a number of food additives, including Red 3, that have very clear health risks, including risk of cancer where FDA has allowed them to remain on the market. Even knowing the clear risks.

Today, numerous studies have linked artificial dyes and other food chemicals to cancer, immune problems, and brain issues like hyperactivity. The FDA recently banned Brominated Vegetable Oil or BVO, used in some sports drinks and sodas. Its linked to brain, thyroid, heart, liver, developmental, and reproductive problems.

When pressed at a hearing last month, FDA officials said to expect the agency to finally act soon on the petition to pull Red Dye No. 3

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) (Dec. 5, 2024): Red 3 has been known to cause cancer in cosmetics but we still allow it in our food I don’t understand that. Go ahead.

Jim Jones, FDA (Dec. 5, 2024): So Red 3 we have a petition in front of us to revoke the authorization for it, and we’re hopeful that within the next few weeks we will actually, that we will be acting on that petition and a decision should be forthcoming.

Sharyl: Did you try to take most artificial food diet out of his diet?

Seraydian: Yes. We have a thing: You're not supposed to have dye. It’s really, really hard to control, especially with kids who go to daycare, who go to school, who do summer camps, who have birthday parties, because most of the food that is served in all those places contains some form of dye, whether it's in a bag of chips or in candy. Even in marshmallows, like white marshmallows contain blue dye. Just, it's in so many different things, it's so hard to control.

A handful of states are already considering action, saying the FDA isn’t doing enough to get allegedly harmful food chemicals off grocery shelves.

The additives include Red Dye No. 3 or Erythrosine, Red Dye No. 40, Yellow Dye No. 5 and 6, Blue Dye No. 1 and 2, and Green Dye No. 3.

Also Titanium Dioxide used in marshmallows, candy, creamers, cheese, and sauces to whiten or make added colors more vivid. It’s banned in Europe and linked to digestive and immune problems, and genetic damage.

Azodicarbonamide, commonly used in bread and pastries. It reportedly can cause cancer in mice and people.

Butylated Hydroxyanisole, BHA, a preservative used in many snack foods, junk food, butter and vegetable oil, nuts, meat and more. It’s linked to cancer in animal studies.

Potassium Bromate used in bread and other baked goods, and frozen food. Linked to cancer.

And Propylparaben, a preservative in basked desserts, cake icing and more. It can disrupt hormones and cause fertility issues in animals.

Sarah Gallo: The companies are constantly watching consumer trends.

We asked Sarah Gallo about the safety questions. She’s with the Consumer Brands Association, a trade group that represents food and beverage companies.

Sharyl: What is the best answer to studies that exist in Europe and here in the United States that imply a host of health issues, potential health issues with artificial food dyes, everything from ADD to cancer?

Gallo: I think, you know, these additives have been studied for decades and it's really important to know too that nothing is just going into the marketplace without there being a rigorous science system in advance of those products being added to what we purchase every day for our families. And to date, there have not been any studies that show causation between any specific additive and a certain outcome.

Sharyl: And what would be your response to a specific family who may say they somehow identified that artificial food dye was making their child's health different and that when they removed this from the diet, the child got better?

Gallo: I think what the science and risk-based system that we have allows consumers to do is if they're wondering about the safety of something, we have that system to rely on. If they want to choose for certain ingredients or products that don't have those ingredients, there are transparency measures that allow them to do that.

Sharyl: Is it fair to say your position is that artificial food dyes cannot cause any health concerns?

Gallo: I'm not gonna comment on any medical issues.

Of course it is possible to make food without the synthetic dye and some companies are adjusting. European health authorities began reevaluating additives in 2008, banning or restricting many. Skittles in Europe are formulated without titanium dioxide. And Pez in Europe has no Red Dye No. 3.

California’s recent ban on Red Dye No. 3 and several other food additives takes effect in 2027, giving companies time to consider revising their recipes.

Sharyl: What do you think should be done about it here in this country?

Seraydian: I think if other countries like the UK and Europe have a warning label on it, the U.S. should too. Why is it acceptable in other countries to warn parents about it? Why in the U.S. do we not warn our own children?

Huber: Whenever I'm at like parties or like at stores, I always try to like read labels on candies, try to get like if there's like non dye brands, then I try to get that or I just hold myself back and just say: “No, I'm okay. I'm allergic, I can't have it.”

Seraydian: So there are a lot more options now than there were six or seven years ago. And I would just say, look at what's on your product and try it out. It may not affect your children at all, which is great, but if it does, at least now, you know, and really just, you know, reading the labels and testing it. Give them something with dye, see how they act.

Sharyl (on-camera): Two more points from the FDA: they believe Red Dye No. 3 causes cancer in animals, but say that there’s no proof it does that in people. Second, they say they can’t act more quickly because the staff that handles these safety reviews is too small and they need more money. The FDA budget for 2025 is $7.2 billion.

Read more in Sharyl’s five star bestseller “Follow the $cience.”