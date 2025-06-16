Sharyl’s Substack

Joshua Barnett
5h

Hayek's The Road to Serfdom documented the progressive colonization of language all the way back to the later 1800"s, with a significant first victim being the term "liberal."

They know what they're doing. There is no excuse. It is being done purposefully.

VikingMom
3h

Back in the early 1980s, when I was a journalism student in college, I remember my advisor taking her red pen to various stories that we were submitting for the school newspaper. She was absolutely brutal with her editing and the biggest issue that she drilled into us was that there is a solid line between a news piece and an editorial piece and it was never to be crossed!

I can still see my papers, as she would hand them back to me, covered in red marks and pointed comments: "Is this a FACT or just your opinion? Do you have two independent sources to back this claim? Re-WRITE!!"

I strongly suspect that this style of teaching is long gone and I believe that we are all worse off because of the change!

