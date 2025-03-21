Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), has announced new reforms aimed at improving the safety, quality, and availability of baby formula— a longstanding controversy.

HHS, in collaboration with the FDA, launched "Operation Stork Speed." This includes several key actions:

Comprehensive Review of Formula Nutrients: The FDA will conduct a thorough review of the nutrients in infant formula, marking the first such review since 1998. This aims to ensure that baby formula meets modern nutritional standards and supports infant health. Increased Testing for Contaminants: The FDA will enhance testing for heavy metals and other contaminants in baby formula and foods consumed by children. This responds to concerns about potential toxins, such as arsenic, identified in some products by groups like Consumer Reports. Encouraging Transparency: The initiative pushes for clearer labeling by formula manufacturers to provide families with better information about what they are feeding their infants. Boosting Domestic Supply and Resilience: Kennedy emphasized the importance of producing the healthiest possible formula domestically, aiming to strengthen the infant formula supply chain. This includes extending policies that allow people to import formula for personal use, and addressing research gaps on possible health risks related to formula feeding, in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Read on for details.

Kennedy’s announcement followed a meeting on March 18 with CEOs from major formula manufacturers, including Abbott Laboratories, Reckitt Benckiser, Perrigo Co., and Bobbie Baby Inc.

The reforms include a comprehensive review of nutrients in infant formula, the first since 1998, to be conducted by the FDA. Additionally, the agency will increase testing for heavy metals and other contaminants in both baby formula and children’s foods. Kennedy also highlighted plans to encourage clearer labeling from manufacturers to improve transparency for families and to bolster domestic formula production. The initiative extends existing policies allowing personal importation of formula and involves collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study health outcomes tied to formula feeding.

Share

“We’re going to produce the healthiest infant formula possible in America,” Kennedy stated during the announcement, tying the effort to his broader "Make America Healthy Again" agenda focused on reducing chronic disease.

Background on Baby Formula Safety Controversies

The reforms come amid years of scrutiny over the safety and health implications of baby formula in the U.S. One major controversy erupted in 2022 when a nationwide formula shortage was triggered by the closure of an Abbott Laboratories plant in Michigan.

The shutdown followed reports of bacterial contamination linked to Cronobacter sakazakii, which was associated with the deaths of at least two infants and illnesses in others. The FDA later faced criticism for slow response times and inadequate oversight of formula manufacturing facilities.

Concerns about contaminants have also fueled debate. In 2023, Consumer Reports identified detectable levels of heavy metals, including arsenic, in some baby food and formula products, raising alarms about potential long-term health risks for infants. While the levels were below federal limits, the findings prompted calls for stricter regulations and more rigorous testing.

Additionally, nutritional quality has been a point of contention. Critics, including some pediatricians and advocacy groups, have argued that many commercial formulas contain high levels of corn syrup solids and other processed ingredients, differing significantly from breast milk. These concerns have persisted since the last major FDA nutrient review in 1998, with little update to reflect advances in nutritional science.

The 2022 shortage also exposed vulnerabilities in the formula supply chain, heavily reliant on a few large manufacturers. This led to temporary measures allowing imports, a policy Kennedy’s reforms now seek to extend.

Next Steps

The FDA has not yet released a timeline for completing the nutrient review or implementing the expanded testing protocols. However, Kennedy’s announcement signals a shift toward addressing both immediate safety concerns and systemic issues in the infant formula industry.

The involvement of NIH research further suggests a focus on evidence-based improvements to formula feeding outcomes.

Read Sharyl Attkisson’s bestseller: “Follow the $cience: How Big Pharma Misleads, Obscures, and Prevails.”