Sharyl’s Substack

Sharyl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Gonzalez's avatar
Al Gonzalez
6d

It is truly amazing the hate that spews from Hamas and yet the world continues to ignore their stated goal of genocide against all jews on a global basis. I used to wonder how the world stood by and did nothing during WWII and now I am witnessing it in the present day. This is so depressing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
6d

Of course you don't mention the fact that Israel funded Hamas for years. Netanyahu WANTED an Islamist group in power in Gaza, and wanted them to do something like October 7 to give Israel an excuse to launch its Final Solution to the Palestinian Problem.

And then, when American taxpayers like myself object because we don't like seeing children systematically exterminated on our dime, we're accused of wanting to kill all Jews. It's both absurd and infuriating.

The State of Israel is an abomination which must be destroyed, not coddled and financed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
206 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sharyl Attkisson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture