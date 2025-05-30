The following is a news analysis.

I recently watched news coverage in Europe with more than a little alarm over the biased and one-sided nature with which it was presented. It may be of little surprise that they are covering the Trump presidency like other U.S. administrations with exclusively negative information and no balance. But I would have thought the current Mideast War might have drawn at least a bit of fairness.

It hasn’t.

I heard the conflict almost universally described by anchors, reporters, and analysts as an unprovoked “genocide” being waged by Israel against innocent Palestinian people.

I didn’t hear a single mention of the longstanding and explicit campaign of genocide that the Palestinian Hamas terrorists are conducting against Israel. Nor of the fact that, as an established tactic, the Islamic extremist terrorists operate from hospitals and other civilian sites designed to provoke casualties when Hamas is counter-attacked. There was no mention of the unprovoked Hamas attack on Israel and so many innocent civilians, which sparked Israel’s defensive posture and counterattacks to try to neuter Hamas once and for all. And there wasn’t a word about the Israeli and U.S. hostages taken, many murdered, and dozens dead and alive still held.

Sadly, the reporting is not a lot better here in the U.S.

So here is a bit of context, for balance, that you may not see or read.

First and foremost, it is the Palestinian terrorists, not Israel, pursuing a long-stated and explicit goal of genocide —against Israel and all Jews.

Read on for details.

Hamas’s 1988 Covenant and statements from its leaders explicitly outline their goal of destroying Israel and killing Jews, often framed in religious and genocidal terms. With help from Grok, and sources cited, a few examples follow.

- **Quote 1**: “Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before it.”

- **Source**: Hamas Covenant, Preamble (1988), published by the Federation of American Scientists.(https://irp.fas.org/world/para/docs/880818a.htm)

- **Context**: This foundational document, issued on August 18, 1988, sets out Hamas’s goal of destroying Israel through jihad, rejecting any peaceful resolution.

- **Quote 2**: “The Day of Judgment will not come about until Moslems fight Jews and kill them. Then, the Jews will hide behind rocks and trees, and the rocks and trees will cry out: ‘O Moslem, there is a Jew hiding behind me, come and kill him.’”

- **Source**: Hamas Covenant, Article 7 (1988), cited by Congressman Dan Newhouse.(https://newhouse.house.gov/media/weekly-columns-and-op-eds/hamas-israel-will-exist-and-will-continue-exist-until-islam-will)

- **Context**: This quote, rooted in a hadith, underscores Hamas’s antisemitic ideology, framing the killing of Jews as a religious duty.

Share

- **Quote 3**: “All of you 7 million Palestinians abroad, enough of the warming up. You have Jews everywhere and we must attack every Jew on the globe by way of slaughter and killing.”

- **Source**: Fathi Hammad, senior Hamas official, statement reported on X, May 20, 2025.

- **Quote 4**: “There is no solution for the Palestinian question except through Jihad. Initiatives, proposals and international conferences are all a waste of time and vain endeavors.”

- **Source**: Hamas Covenant, Article 13 (1988), cited in The Atlantic.(https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2023/10/hamas-covenant-israel-attack-war-genocide/675602/)

- **Context**: This rejection of diplomacy in favor of violent jihad reinforces Hamas’s commitment to destroying Israel, often tied to antisemitic tropes.

- **Quote 5**: “We must slaughter and kill them, God willing. What’s a Jew’s throat worth—five shekels? Less? Our people are ready to blow themselves up.”

- **Source**: Hamas leader, reported on X on May 20, 2025.

**Analysis**: Hamas’s 1988 Covenant is explicit in its genocidal intent, calling for the destruction of Israel and the killing of Jews as a religious imperative. While a 2017 revised charter softened some language, it did not renounce jihad or the goal of eliminating Israel. Recent statements from Hamas leaders, as seen on X, suggest continuity in this ideology, though X posts lack full verification. The Covenant’s antisemitic tropes, such as references to the “Protocols of the Elders of Zion” (Article 32), further embed historical conspiracy theories into their rhetoric.

Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023, is widely documented as a surprise assault, described as unprovoked by many sources due to its scale, targeting of civilians, and lack of immediate military provocation.

- **Quote 1**: “At 6:30 a.m. on October 7, 2023, Hamas, the Iran-backed terror group controlling Gaza, launched an unprovoked and vicious surprise attack on over 20 communities in Israel.”

- **Source**: American Jewish Committee (AJC), May 17, 2025.(https://www.ajc.org/IsraelHamasWar)

- **Context**: The attack involved rockets, paragliders, and ground incursions, targeting civilians at a music festival, kibbutzim, and towns, killing over 1,200 people.

- **Quote 2**: “The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. There is never any justification for terrorism.”

- **Source**: White House statement, reported by Al Jazeera, October 7, 2023.[](https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/10/7/we-are-at-war-reactions-to-palestinian-hamas-surprise-attack-in-israel)

- **Context**: U.S. officials, including President Biden, condemned the attack as unprovoked, emphasizing its targeting of civilians.

- **Quote 3**: “Hamas fighters' rampage through Israeli towns on Saturday was the deadliest such incursion since Egypt and Syria’s attacks in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.”

- **Source**: Reuters, October 9, 2023.[](https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israeli-forces-clash-with-hamas-gunmen-after-hundreds-killed-2023-10-08/)

- **Context**: The attack’s scale and surprise nature are highlighted, with Hamas killing 700 Israelis and abducting dozens in a single day.

- **Quote 4**: “Armed Hamas terrorists, many on motorcycles, storm blockaded areas, shooting at and slaughtering people in kibbutzim and small towns.”

- **Source**: ABC News, November 22, 2023.(https://abcnews.go.com/International/timeline-surprise-rocket-attack-hamas-israel/story?id=103816006)

- **Context**: The attack began on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, with Hamas militants infiltrating civilian areas, killing and taking hostages.

**Analysis**: The October 7 attack is described as unprovoked in multiple sources due to its suddenness and focus on civilian targets, including a music festival and residential areas. Hamas claimed the attack was a response to Israeli policies, such as alleged encroachments on the al-Aqsa Mosque, but no specific military action preceded the assault, and the targeting of civilians undermines claims of legitimate resistance. The attack’s coordination, involving joint drills with other groups like Palestinian Islamic Jihad, was planned over years, as evidenced by BBC investigations.[](https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-67039975)

Hamas took approximately 251 hostages during the October 7, 2023, attack, including civilians and soldiers. As of May 2025, many remain in captivity, with some released or rescued. Below are quotes and details:

- **Quote 1**: “Hamas continues to hold more than 90 hostages, including at least 34 deceased individuals, following the abduction of approximately 251 people during the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.”

- **Source**: AJC, March 12, 2025.[](https://www.ajc.org/news/what-is-known-about-israeli-hostages-taken-by-hamas)

- **Context**: Of the 251 hostages, 94 remained as of January 2025, with 60 assumed alive and 34 dead, per Israeli estimates. A January 2025 ceasefire deal aimed to release 33 hostages.(https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-67039975)

- **Quote 2**: “These children and babies have not caused evil, but they are victims of evil.”

- **Source**: Eli Cohen, Israeli Foreign Minister, UN Security Council, October 24, 2023.(https://press.un.org/en/2023/sc15462.doc.htm)

- **Context**: Cohen emphasized the innocence of hostages, including children, held by Hamas, with over 220 captives at the time, some as young as infants.

- **Quote 3**: “The capture of so many Israelis, some pulled through security checkpoints or driven bleeding into Gaza, is another conundrum for Netanyahu.”

- **Source**: Reuters, October 9, 2023.[](https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israeli-forces-clash-with-hamas-gunmen-after-hundreds-killed-2023-10-08/)

- **Context**: Hamas and Islamic Jihad took dozens of hostages, including elderly and children, to use as leverage for prisoner exchanges.

- **Quote 4**: “On June 8, 2024, the Israel security forces carried out a highly planned and complex operation in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, resulting in the rescue of four Israeli hostages.”

- **Source**: AJC, March 12, 2025.[](https://www.ajc.org/news/what-is-known-about-israeli-hostages-taken-by-hamas)

- **Context**: Israel has conducted rescue operations, but Hamas still holds hostages, complicating ceasefire talks. A January 2025 deal proposed phased releases.(https://www.ajc.org/news/what-is-known-about-israeli-hostages-taken-by-hamas)

**Analysis**: Hamas’s hostage-taking is a deliberate strategy to pressure Israel, as seen in past exchanges like the 2011 Gilad Shalit deal, where over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners were freed.

Read Sharyl‘s national best seller: “Follow the $cience: how big Pharma misleads, obscures, and prevails.”