Sharyl’s Substack

Sharyl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennine McCray's avatar
Jennine McCray
1d

I stopped my 20+ year subscription to Science News in the early 2000’s because the new editrix announced the magazine would no longer be apolitical. She prattled on about how science needed to be political, to advocate and even be partisan. I was disgusted and alarmed, but few people, then, cared or understood the problems this could create. Now, since covid, many people do. I’m glad these changes are being made. Hopefully more changes are coming!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
michael holt's avatar
michael holt
1d

I'm deeply grateful that in a world of political deception and media manipulation, Sharyl is a true investigative reporter. She's on "the right side of history" and will be remembered as such.

Civilizational turmoil like ours has the same tendency as War to test and prove who the real heroes are. And though heroes are always few in number, as Shakespeare said, "the fewer men, the greater share of honor."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sharyl Attkisson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture