Sharyl’s Substack

Sharyl’s Substack

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Bill Spurlock II's avatar
Bill Spurlock II
2h

One of the large phone providers here in the US collects everything that crosses their network. Stores it in a huge database for the government to access.

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JL's avatar
JL
2h

I don't get the currents of politics and why some who do these things get no punishment. Pulling an attorney's bar number for 5 years is a good start.

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