George Williams
8h

My first cardiac doc wanted to put me on statins. My cholesterol was a bit high in the moderate range. He didn’t volunteer so I asked about side effects. He said it would cause diabetes “but we can give you a drug for that.” I got myself a different doc and he said I’m not part of the 12% who cholesterol is a problem for.

I’ve lost so much respect for doctors since COVID and after looking into the statin shenanigans. Corruption is endemic in our whole system.

SH
8hEdited

Know what our brains are mostly made of? Cholesterol.

Here's some more info on this subject for anyone interested - https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-great-statin-scam?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=748806&post_id=149933652&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=6niz3&triedRedirect=true

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-great-dangers-of-statins?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=748806&post_id=149592184&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=6niz3&triedRedirect=true

