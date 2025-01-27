President Trump has fired 17 Inspectors General (IG). The IGs are appointed officials who conduct watchdog activities over their assigned federal agencies on behalf of taxpayers.

There's no doubt the IG system needs an overhaul. Some of the IGs have proven very conflicted in their work and even, at times, corrupt themselves.

But the list of the newly-fired IGs includes one of the most effective-- a man disdained by some of The Establishment in both political parties for his investigations: the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John Sopko.

Sopko upset the entities inside and outside of government that were making collective billions off of wasted US tax money spent in Afghanistan.

My TV program "Full Measure" extensively covered Sopko's work regarding Ghost Soldiers, The Oasis, AWOL, Vacant Hotel, Afghan Waste & more.

I'll have more with John Sopko on an upcoming episode of "Full Measure."

Meantime, there's my first story on Sopko's watchdogging of your tax dollars. You will be outraged by what he found throughout the years.

More stories on waste, fraud, and abuse in Afghanistan as identified by IG Sopko:

