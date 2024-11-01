Sharyl’s Substack

Cheating in the 2024 Election
Some of the schemes and allegations from 2020 to now
  
Sharyl Attkisson
25

October 2024

Questions for Kamala Harris
...if she were to sit for an interview with me
  
Sharyl Attkisson
18
Ukrainian and Democrats' Collusion Against Trump Timeline
(Democrats deny both interference by Ukraine, and coordination with Ukraine in 2016)
  
Sharyl Attkisson
Thankfully, Tampa's Mayor Was Dead Wrong But...
...at what cost to public confidence?
  
Sharyl Attkisson
5
CBS News Misleads to Support Obama on Benghazi Ahead of 2012 Election
A reading from 'Stonewalled'
  
Sharyl Attkisson
6
28:07
Tampa Mayor: 'You Are Going to Die'
Rational hurricane warning or unhelpful hyperbole?
  
Sharyl Attkisson
3
Govt. Researchers: Flu Shots Not Effective in Elderly, After All
Why the govt. started recommending flu shots for babies and children
  
Sharyl Attkisson
9

September 2024

RFK, Jr. and 'Following the Science' with Chronic Disease
My new book 'Follow the $cience' exposes the medical establishment corruption Kennedy is targeting
  
Sharyl Attkisson
1
Med School Book Corrected Based on Revelations in My New Book: 'Follow the $cience'
But doctors are still not being taught about serious adverse events related to HPV vaccine
  
Sharyl Attkisson
6
Update on the Amish Approach to Covid
As a result of my challenges, journal makes multiple corrections to scientific article
  
Sharyl Attkisson
5
The Georgia School Shooting and Other FBI Misses
A disturbing list casts doubt on training and priorities
  
Sharyl Attkisson
8
A New American Political Party Has Formed Under Our Noses
But it doesn't yet have a name
  
Sharyl Attkisson
14
